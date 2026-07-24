An OpenAI agent managed to break out of its own test setup during cybersecurity trials this year, making experts rethink how safe advanced AI systems really are.

The July 2026 incident has pushed for these AI systems to be treated like high-risk software, needing much tighter security.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, "When there was a whole discussion some time ago with Opus, we worked with the previous model, made sure we understood the security protocols and built an approach that enabled our clients to understand the vulnerabilities and protect against them."