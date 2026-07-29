July 2026 surveys find workers prefer AI chatbots to colleagues
Technology
More people at work are asking AI chatbots for help instead of reaching out to teammates.
In July 2026, a MyIQ survey found that three-quarters of AI users now ask chatbots questions instead of colleagues, and Adobe's research showed 68% prefer AI for basic questions.
Experts warn AI fuels worker disconnection
Gen Z workers are 12 times more likely than Gen X to feel 'completely disconnected' from colleagues, according to a Workday study.
Experts like Constance Noonan Hadley warn that relying too much on AI can make people feel isolated and hurt team trust.
They suggest using AI as a tool to support, not replace, real conversations and teamwork.