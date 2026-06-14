June 14 new moon darkens skies for Venus Jupiter viewing
Technology
Heads up, sky watchers!
The new moon on June 14, 2026, means super dark skies, perfect for spotting faint stars and some cool planet action.
Right after sunset, Venus and Jupiter will be hanging out really close together in the western sky, making for an awesome sight.
Early morning planets and Milky Way
Mercury joins the show too, shining near its best spot of the year just below Jupiter.
If you're up early, you'll catch Mars low on the eastern horizon and Saturn glowing higher in Pisces.
With no moonlight to block your view, constellations like Ophiuchus and Libra will stand out, plus you can see the Milky Way's bright core stretching across the sky through Vega, Altair, and Deneb.