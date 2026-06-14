June 14 new moon darkens skies for Venus Jupiter viewing

Early morning planets and Milky Way

Mercury joins the show too, shining near its best spot of the year just below Jupiter.

If you're up early, you'll catch Mars low on the eastern horizon and Saturn glowing higher in Pisces.

With no moonlight to block your view, constellations like Ophiuchus and Libra will stand out, plus you can see the Milky Way's bright core stretching across the sky through Vega, Altair, and Deneb.