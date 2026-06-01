June 2026 Great Celestial Summit Meeting: Venus Jupiter Mercury align
Heads up, night sky fans! June 2026 is bringing a rare show as Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury line up in the west-northwest after sunset.
Dubbed the "Great Celestial Summit Meeting," this planetary meetup promises some seriously cool views for anyone into stargazing or just curious about space.
Venus Jupiter 1.6° apart June 9
Venus and Jupiter will move closer each night, reaching their closest point, just 1.6 degrees apart, on June 9.
Early in the month, look for Gemini's stars Pollux and Castor nearby.
Saturn's rings will be visible at dawn with a telescope of about 30x or more if you're up late, and Mars will brighten before sunrise in the east-southeast.
For an easy way to spot them all, try measuring distances with your fist held out at arm's length. Simple but effective!