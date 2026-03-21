Jupiter, Saturn gain more moons: How to spot them

Jupiter 's new moons were tracked down by Scott Sheppard (Carnegie Institution for Science) and David Tholen (University of Hawaii) using big telescopes in Chile and Hawaii. Edward Ashton's team at the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA), Taiwan used a telescope in Hawaii to find Saturn 's latest additions.

How can you spot Jupiter?

Sadly, these little moons are way too dim for backyard telescopes.

But if you want some sky action, look for Jupiter near Gemini after sunset this March—binoculars may help you catch its bright disk and main moons, especially when the first-quarter moon swings by from March 25-27.