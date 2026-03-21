Jupiter, Saturn gain more moons: How to spot them
Astronomers just added 15 more moons to our solar system's tally: four orbiting Jupiter and 11 circling Saturn.
That bumps their moon counts up to 101 for Jupiter and a whopping 285 for Saturn.
These new moons are tiny (about 3km across) and super faint, making them tricky to spot.
Who found the new moons?
Jupiter's new moons were tracked down by Scott Sheppard (Carnegie Institution for Science) and David Tholen (University of Hawaii) using big telescopes in Chile and Hawaii.
Edward Ashton's team at the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA), Taiwan used a telescope in Hawaii to find Saturn's latest additions.
How can you spot Jupiter?
Sadly, these little moons are way too dim for backyard telescopes.
But if you want some sky action, look for Jupiter near Gemini after sunset this March—binoculars may help you catch its bright disk and main moons, especially when the first-quarter moon swings by from March 25-27.