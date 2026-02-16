Just 1 dose of psychedelic DMT helps depression
A UK study found that just one dose of DMT—a psychedelic given through an IV—helped people with moderate-to-severe depression feel better fast, with group-level effects sustained for up to three months, while some patients remained in remission for at least six months.
The trial, published in Nature Medicine, tracked 34 adults and saw big improvements after only a single session.
Participants either got DMT or a placebo alongside therapy.
Those who received DMT saw their depression scores drop sharply within a week.
Nearly half were in remission by month three, and the benefits stuck around for weeks.
No serious side effects showed up; side effects were generally mild to moderate and included nausea, temporary anxiety and injection-site pain.
Since DMT works super fast (it has a half-life of about five minutes), treatment sessions in the trial were brief, making it way easier to fit into real life compared to other psychedelic therapies.