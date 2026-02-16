Just 1 dose of psychedelic DMT helps depression Technology Feb 16, 2026

A UK study found that just one dose of DMT—a psychedelic given through an IV—helped people with moderate-to-severe depression feel better fast, with group-level effects sustained for up to three months, while some patients remained in remission for at least six months.

The trial, published in Nature Medicine, tracked 34 adults and saw big improvements after only a single session.