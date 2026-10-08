Justin Drake warns AI could crack ECDSA, suggests 'bunker mode'
Technology
Justin Drake, an Ethereum Foundation researcher, has sounded the alarm about artificial intelligence (AI) getting smart enough to break into crypto wallets.
He thinks AI could soon crack ECDSA, the tech that authenticates transactions originating from standard Ethereum addresses, and suggests moving your funds to addresses with hidden public keys, calling it "bunker mode" for extra safety.
Vitalik Buterin recommends hash-based cryptography
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin agrees AI is a real threat but says there's no need to panic or move your money just yet.
Instead, he recommends looking into hash-based cryptography and notes that the security provided by lattice-based cryptography might come under stress because of some AI-assisted mathematical breakthroughs within the next two years.