Justin Strause's SafeHome AI spots fall risks for older adults
SafeHome AI is a new tool designed by physical therapist Justin Strause to spot fall risks in homes (think tripping hazards or slippery spots), especially for older adults.
You first answer questions about your health, mobility and other factors and then upload photos of your rooms, and the tool highlights what needs fixing so families can make smart safety upgrades.
SafeHome AI provides $19.99 report
It starts with a health questionnaire, and then you upload your room photos.
SafeHome AI checks everything and sends back a detailed report ranking hazards by how serious they are, plus gives practical suggestions and estimated costs for fixes, all for $19.99 (covers up to eight rooms).
The report comes as a downloadable PDF, which is handy if you prefer doing things remotely.
While it might miss things like tricky lighting or exact room sizes, it's still an easy way to help keep loved ones safe at home.