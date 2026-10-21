Justin Strause's SafeHome AI spots fall risks for older adults

It starts with a health questionnaire, and then you upload your room photos.

SafeHome AI checks everything and sends back a detailed report ranking hazards by how serious they are, plus gives practical suggestions and estimated costs for fixes, all for $19.99 (covers up to eight rooms).

The report comes as a downloadable PDF, which is handy if you prefer doing things remotely.

While it might miss things like tricky lighting or exact room sizes, it's still an easy way to help keep loved ones safe at home.