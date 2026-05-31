JWST finds supermassive Abell2744-QSO1 black hole before host galaxy formed

Abell2744-QSO1 50 million solar masses puzzles researchers

Abell2744-QSO1 is massive, about 50 million times heavier than our sun, and makes up two-thirds of its galaxy's total mass, which is wildly higher than what we see today.

Researchers are not sure how it formed; it might not have come from collapsed stars like most black holes, but maybe from a huge gas cloud or something else entirely.

Studying more little red dots could help solve this cosmic mystery.