JWST makes 1st actual surface study of LHS 3844 b

JWST Mid-Infrared Instrument records 725°C dayside

Instead of looking at its atmosphere like usual, JWST measured heat coming straight from the planet's dayside using its Mid-Infrared Instrument.

Turns out, LHS 3844 b has a basaltic surface (think Mercury or the Moon), with dayside temperatures hitting 1,340 degrees Fahrenheit (725 degrees Celsius).

No signs of water-driven geology or recent volcanic activity showed up either.

As principal investigator Laura Kreidberg put it, this is a huge step forward in our ability to study rocky planets outside our solar system.