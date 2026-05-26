JWST spots W2246-0526, brightest and most distant hot dog Technology May 26, 2026

JWST just spotlighted W2246-0526, the brightest and most distant Hot, Dust-Obscured Galaxy (aka "Hot DOG") ever found.

This galaxy showed up only 1.2 billion years after the Big Bang and is powered by a supermassive black hole hidden in dust, making it up to 1,000 times brighter than our Milky Way!