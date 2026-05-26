JWST spots W2246-0526, brightest and most distant hot dog
Technology
JWST just spotlighted W2246-0526, the brightest and most distant Hot, Dust-Obscured Galaxy (aka "Hot DOG") ever found.
This galaxy showed up only 1.2 billion years after the Big Bang and is powered by a supermassive black hole hidden in dust, making it up to 1,000 times brighter than our Milky Way!
Researchers find polar dust brightens galaxy
Researchers led by Charalambia Varnava discovered that "polar dust" clouds above and below the black hole boost the galaxy's infrared glow.
Heated to about 180 degrees Celsius by intense radiation, these clouds work together with a dusty ring around the black hole, helping explain why this galaxy shines so fiercely.