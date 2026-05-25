Want to watch robo K-pop singers, dancers? Head to Korea
What's the story
South Korea has unveiled a new kind of entertainment with the opening of Galaxy Robot Park, a 16,500 square meter facility in eastern Seoul. The park features humanoid robots that can dance and perform K-pop songs. The project is led by Galaxy Corporation, an entertainment company that manages top K-pop stars like G-Dragon, Taemin, and Shinee.
Innovative fusion
Robots perform G-Dragon, Taemin's songs
Galaxy Robot Park is an ambitious attempt to create a future where robots can entertain humans. The park's opening show saw the humanoid robots performing G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home and Taemin's Advice and Idea with surprising fluidity. "We're planning three to six K-pop concerts daily, over 1,000 shows annually," Choi Yong-ho, Galaxy's CEO, said. "By the end of this year, We're planning to take them on a world tour."
Mixed reactions
Cultural experiment
Cha Woo-jin, a music critic and industry analyst, is skeptical about the global acceptance of these shows. However, he sees this ambitious plan as a cultural and economic experiment. "If you put a robot in an Elvis museum, fans would be repulsed," he says. "But K-pop is a visual packaging model, so robots feel less alien."
Diverse experiences
More than just concerts
The park also provides a range of robot experiences beyond the arena. Robotic dogs roam in the outdoor areas, playing with visitors, while a robotic arm with a face attachment draws their portrait. There is even a boxing ring where visitors can control humanoid fighters through a mirroring system, watching their movements replicated in real time as the machines battle each other.
Upcoming events
Robot fashion show in the future
Galaxy Corporation also plans to host the world's first robot fashion show in late May. The company wants to launch a robot fashion label, but details on how exactly the robots will model clothing or what a robot fashion brand might entail are scarce. The broader vision is to deploy K-pop performing robots in areas where the human stars cannot easily travel, including war zones.