Want to watch robo K-pop singers, dancers? Head to Korea

South Korea has unveiled a new kind of entertainment with the opening of Galaxy Robot Park, a 16,500 square meter facility in eastern Seoul. The park features humanoid robots that can dance and perform K-pop songs. The project is led by Galaxy Corporation, an entertainment company that manages top K-pop stars like G-Dragon, Taemin, and Shinee.

Innovative fusion Robots perform G-Dragon, Taemin's songs Galaxy Robot Park is an ambitious attempt to create a future where robots can entertain humans. The park's opening show saw the humanoid robots performing G-Dragon's Home Sweet Home and Taemin's Advice and Idea with surprising fluidity. "We're planning three to six K-pop concerts daily, over 1,000 shows annually," Choi Yong-ho, Galaxy's CEO, said. "By the end of this year, We're planning to take them on a world tour."

Mixed reactions Cultural experiment Cha Woo-jin, a music critic and industry analyst, is skeptical about the global acceptance of these shows. However, he sees this ambitious plan as a cultural and economic experiment. "If you put a robot in an Elvis museum, fans would be repulsed," he says. "But K-pop is a visual packaging model, so robots feel less alien."

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Diverse experiences More than just concerts The park also provides a range of robot experiences beyond the arena. Robotic dogs roam in the outdoor areas, playing with visitors, while a robotic arm with a face attachment draws their portrait. There is even a boxing ring where visitors can control humanoid fighters through a mirroring system, watching their movements replicated in real time as the machines battle each other.

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