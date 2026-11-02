KAIST develops anode-free EV batteries smaller, lighter, and longer-lasting

Instead of using traditional anodes, these batteries let lithium settle right onto copper sheets. This makes the battery lighter but can cause issues like dendrite buildup.

The KAIST team addressed this by creating tiny structures on the copper surface to keep things even and safe.

They also added an ultra-thin MXene coating for extra stability, making these next-generation batteries not just possible but promising.

As Professor Jinwoo Lee put it, this tech could help overcome a key obstacle to commercially viable anode-free batteries.