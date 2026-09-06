Kalie Robbins says Meta's AI on Facebook revealed children's details
Technology
Kalie Robbins, a digital creator and mother from the US is raising eyebrows after sharing that Meta's AI on Facebook pulled up personal details about her children.
When she posted a singing video with her child, the AI reportedly showed their names, birth information, and even an old newborn picture from her mom's page from years ago, stuff she never expected to pop up.
AI linked deleted photo prompting concerns
Robbins also said the AI found a photo she'd deleted and somehow linked her past and current locations, even though no location was shared in the video.
Her story has people online worried about how much AI can piece together from scattered posts.
Many are now calling for stricter rules on AI and better online safety for kids.
As one user put it, "This is so scary."