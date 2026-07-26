Kandula Jessie, 14, from Andhra Pradesh chosen for Mission ShakthiSAT
Kandula Jessie, a 14-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, just landed a spot on Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first all-girl lunar CubeSat team.
She stood out among nearly 12,000 applicants from 108 countries, becoming the only student chosen from her state.
Jessie studies at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Dowleswaram.
Mission ShakthiSAT training starts August 23
Led by Dr. Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, Mission ShakthiSAT is all about getting more girls excited about science and space.
The program offers hands-on training in building and running a real satellite headed for the Moon.
Jessie's teacher encouraged her to apply, and she then inspired several classmates to apply.
Training kicks off August 23 in New Delhi. Jessie's ready to juggle this adventure alongside board exam prep!