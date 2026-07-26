Kandula Jessie, 14, from Andhra Pradesh chosen for Mission ShakthiSAT

Led by Dr. Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, Mission ShakthiSAT is all about getting more girls excited about science and space.

The program offers hands-on training in building and running a real satellite headed for the Moon.

Jessie's teacher encouraged her to apply, and she then inspired several classmates to apply.

Training kicks off August 23 in New Delhi. Jessie's ready to juggle this adventure alongside board exam prep!