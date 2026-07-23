Kandula Jessie, 14, selected for Mission ShakthiSAT all-girl lunar cubesat

Kandula Jessie, 14, from Dhavaleswaram, Andhra Pradesh, just made history by getting selected for Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first all-girl lunar CubeSat project.

Out of nearly 12,000 applicants from 108 countries, she is one of only 20 Indian students chosen and the sole representative from her state.

The mission is all about inspiring more girls to dream big in space science.