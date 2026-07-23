Kandula Jessie, 14, selected for Mission ShakthiSAT all-girl lunar cubesat
Kandula Jessie, 14, from Dhavaleswaram, Andhra Pradesh, just made history by getting selected for Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first all-girl lunar CubeSat project.
Out of nearly 12,000 applicants from 108 countries, she is one of only 20 Indian students chosen and the sole representative from her state.
The mission is all about inspiring more girls to dream big in space science.
Kandula Jessie completed around 550 sessions
Jessie is a Class 10 student who put in serious work: she completed around 550 online sessions on satellite tech and even brushed up her English to talk with experts worldwide.
Training kicks off in New Delhi this August, and their CubeSat is set to launch from Sriharikota on October 11.
For Jessie, this is a big step toward her dream of joining ISRO and helping shape India's space future.