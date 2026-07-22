Kandula Jessie becomes Andhra Pradesh's sole pick for Mission ShakthiSAT
Kandula Jessie, a 14-year-old from Dhavaleswaram, Andhra Pradesh, just made history as the only girl from her state picked for Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first all-girls lunar CubeSat project.
Out of 12,000 applicants across 108 countries, only 20 Indian students were chosen, and Jessie is representing Andhra Pradesh all by herself.
Jessie to begin New Delhi training
Balancing board exam prep with space dreams, Jessie completed over half of the program's tough sessions on satellite tech.
Her teacher Manimala cheered her on through interviews with international scientists.
Next up: hands-on training in New Delhi starting August 23 during National Space Day (with PM Modi likely to attend), leading up to the student-built satellite launch from Sriharikota on October 11.
Jessie said the selection has strengthened her belief that hard work can help her fulfill her dream of joining ISRO, and MP Sana Sathish Babu said Jessie isn't just chasing the Moon; she's inspiring an entire generation to reach the stars.