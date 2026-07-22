Kandula Jessie becomes Andhra Pradesh's sole pick for Mission ShakthiSAT

Kandula Jessie, a 14-year-old from Dhavaleswaram, Andhra Pradesh, just made history as the only girl from her state picked for Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first all-girls lunar CubeSat project.

Out of 12,000 applicants across 108 countries, only 20 Indian students were chosen, and Jessie is representing Andhra Pradesh all by herself.