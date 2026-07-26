Karen Hao says AI empowers firms, harms economies and workers
Technology
Author Karen Hao thinks the biggest problem with AI isn't just tech glitches or hacks, it's how major companies are using AI to grab power and exploit workers.
In a recent Bloomberg interview, she said these issues are changing economies and affecting people's lives way more than headline-making security breaches.
Hao: AI firms exploit data, workers
Hao compared big AI firms to old empires, saying they're getting rich off our data and creative work without fair pay.
She also pointed out that building AI relies on highly educated workers who often get low pay and tough conditions.
Plus, automation is pushing many knowledge workers into unstable gig jobs instead of creating new opportunities.
Hao says AI has become a tool for companies to exploit workers further.