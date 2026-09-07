Karnataka announces Nipuna Edge AI skilling and ₹200 cr fund
Technology
Karnataka is rolling out some big moves for its tech community: think fresh AI learning programs and serious cash for startups.
The new Nipuna Edge AI skilling program promises a flexible, mentor-led way to level up your AI game, whether you're just starting out or looking to specialize.
Karnataka expands tech hubs beyond Bengaluru
There's also a ₹200 crore fund coming up to help startups get off the ground, with expert guidance from industry pros and venture capitalists.
Plus, the state is expanding tech hubs beyond Bengaluru into cities like Mysuru and Mangaluru, focusing on sustainability and ethical AI.
An AI hub is in the works too, so if you're into tech or entrepreneurship, Karnataka's making it easier than ever to jump in.