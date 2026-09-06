Karnataka committee discusses quick-start courses and long-term KAIU plan
Karnataka just took a big step toward launching its own proposed Karnataka Artificial Intelligence University (KAIU).
At its first committee meeting, leaders like Infosys co-founder and Axilor Ventures Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan and N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Karnataka government, co-chair of the committee, discussed rolling out quick-start AI courses and a long-term plan for the university itself.
KAIU plans certificate to executive programs
The plan is to offer certificate, diploma, and executive programs in hot fields like generative AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and more.
These will be open to students, working pros, even rural youth, and future entrepreneurs, exploring existing educational infrastructure and AI learning laboratories across Karnataka.
The focus is on real skills that lead to jobs and new opportunities.
As Gopalakrishnan put it, mapping current resources can help speed things up, while Manjula emphasized building strong ties between industry and academia so everyone benefits.