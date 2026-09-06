Karnataka committee discusses quick-start courses and long-term KAIU plan

The plan is to offer certificate, diploma, and executive programs in hot fields like generative AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and more.

These will be open to students, working pros, even rural youth, and future entrepreneurs, exploring existing educational infrastructure and AI learning laboratories across Karnataka.

The focus is on real skills that lead to jobs and new opportunities.

As Gopalakrishnan put it, mapping current resources can help speed things up, while Manjula emphasized building strong ties between industry and academia so everyone benefits.