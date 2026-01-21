Karnataka is building an AI hub for better public services

The CoE will be set up in a modern 20,000 sq ft space with co-working zones, meeting rooms, training areas, and tools for building AI projects. It'll run on a funding model where most money comes from the government but partners chip in too—helping keep things sustainable and collaborative.

Why does it matter?

This center isn't just about cool tech—it plans to use AI for real-world impact: streamlining admin tasks, improving healthcare and education, helping farmers, and making cities work better.

Plus, it'll support startups working on GovTech through mentorships and innovation challenges.

For anyone interested in how tech can actually change lives (not just headlines), this is one to watch.