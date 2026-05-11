Karnataka launches Kartavya-KAAMS facial recognition app to monitor teacher attendance Technology May 11, 2026

Karnataka is rolling out Kartavya-KAAMS, an AI- and GIS-powered app that uses facial recognition to track when teachers clock in and out.

Starting from the 2026-27 school year, all teaching and non-teaching staff will need to mark their attendance twice a day from the place where they are on duty.

The move was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in last year's budget.