Karnataka launches Kartavya-KAAMS facial recognition app to monitor teacher attendance
Karnataka is rolling out Kartavya-KAAMS, an AI- and GIS-powered app that uses facial recognition to track when teachers clock in and out.
Starting from the 2026-27 school year, all teaching and non-teaching staff will need to mark their attendance twice a day from the place where they are on duty.
The move was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in last year's budget.
Supporters praise app, privacy concerns persist
The app aims to make attendance tracking smoother, linking data directly to department dashboards for quick checks.
It should help with things like performance reviews and salary processing while cutting down on paperwork.
Many teachers and committee members support the change for accountability, but some worry about how their personal data will be protected.
SDMC President G Umesh Gangavadi called it essential and hinted student attendance might get similar tech in the future.