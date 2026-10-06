Karnataka partners with ElevenLabs to deploy Kannada voice AI

Karnataka just teamed up with U.S.-based ElevenLabs to bring voice AI, especially in Kannada, to things like job training, public services, and handling complaints.

ElevenLabs co-founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski said, "India has been at the frontier of voice experiences and part of our story at ElevenLabs from the start," and the company is now moving beyond voice generation toward conversational AI.

They've already powered 100 million conversations in India over the past year.