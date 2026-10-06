Karnataka partners with ElevenLabs to deploy Kannada voice AI
Karnataka just teamed up with U.S.-based ElevenLabs to bring voice AI, especially in Kannada, to things like job training, public services, and handling complaints.
ElevenLabs co-founder and CEO Mati Staniszewski said, "India has been at the frontier of voice experiences and part of our story at ElevenLabs from the start," and the company is now moving beyond voice generation toward conversational AI.
They've already powered 100 million conversations in India over the past year.
ElevenLabs aims to restore 1 million voices
Beyond tech upgrades, ElevenLabs is on a mission to help people who've permanently lost their voices due to illnesses like ALS or throat cancer.
Working with groups like the ALS Care and Support Foundation, they aim to restore 1 million voices.
At a recent event, former radio and entertainment professional Sapna Rana shared how getting her voice back through this tech made a real difference, showing just how much impact these tools can have.