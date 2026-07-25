Karnataka partners with U.S.-based Anthropic to modernize government services
Technology
Karnataka is teaming up with U.S.-based AI company Anthropic to make government services smarter and more accessible.
Announced on Saturday, the partnership will set up joint groups to use state data for improving citizen services, creating multilingual platforms, and streamlining public service delivery.
Claude certifications and proposed AI university
The state plans to roll out Claude certifications so students, professionals, and enterprises can learn how to use Anthropic's AI tools.
There is also talk of launching a public-private AI university for rural students from Class six onwards, aimed at building skills and connecting young people with tech industry jobs.