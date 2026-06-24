Karnataka services offline full day as state data centre upgrades
Technology
Heads up, Karnataka! Most government online services will be down for a full day starting at 9pm Thursday, as the State Data Centre gets some major upgrades.
The timing lines up with Friday's Muharram holiday, so government offices will also be closed.
Karnataka Aadhaar appointments and Bhoomi disrupted
Expect disruptions to things like Aadhaar appointments, Bhoomi land records, Mojini, Mobile One apps, BangaloreOne and KarnatakaOne portals, Sakala services, traffic challan payments, RTO functions, and Kaveri property registrations.
Even the Backward Classes survey is impacted.
According to IT Minister Priyank Kharge, these upgrades are all about making digital services faster and more reliable, so hopefully fewer glitches in the future!