Karnataka services offline full day as state data centre upgrades

Karnataka Aadhaar appointments and Bhoomi disrupted

Expect disruptions to things like Aadhaar appointments, Bhoomi land records, Mojini, Mobile One apps, BangaloreOne and KarnatakaOne portals, Sakala services, traffic challan payments, RTO functions, and Kaveri property registrations.

Even the Backward Classes survey is impacted.

According to IT Minister Priyank Kharge, these upgrades are all about making digital services faster and more reliable, so hopefully fewer glitches in the future!