Karnataka State Police Data Center earns ISO/IEC 27001 certification

Karnataka Police data center boosts security

This data center runs essential platforms like CCTNS, ICJS, AFIS, Cyber Crime Information Systems, Smart e-Beat, and citizen services like the KSP Mobile App.

The new certification means stronger protection against cyber threats and better disaster recovery, so your data stays safe.

Under the guidance of M.A. Saleem, this move also signals a real focus on privacy and building public trust through transparent digital policing.