Karnataka State Police Data Center earns ISO/IEC 27001 certification
Big news for digital security: Karnataka State Police Data Center just earned the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, showing they're serious about protecting data and keeping up with global cybersecurity standards.
They're one of the first Indian police forces to set up a dedicated center for safely managing their digital info and policing apps.
Karnataka Police data center boosts security
This data center runs essential platforms like CCTNS, ICJS, AFIS, Cyber Crime Information Systems, Smart e-Beat, and citizen services like the KSP Mobile App.
The new certification means stronger protection against cyber threats and better disaster recovery, so your data stays safe.
Under the guidance of M.A. Saleem, this move also signals a real focus on privacy and building public trust through transparent digital policing.