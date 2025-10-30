Karnataka's AI WhatsApp helpline: File complaints without forms
Karnataka is about to launch an AI-driven system that lets you send complaints to the government using WhatsApp—no complicated forms needed.
You can message in English or Kannada, and even send voice notes or photos.
The AI takes care of turning your message into a formal complaint and sends it to the right department.
Video support is coming soon.
Service available 24/7
Unlike old-school helplines with limited hours, this service is available 24/7.
The tech behind it quickly figures out what you're saying, tags the right officials, and gets your issue moving faster.
It's part of Karnataka's bigger plan to use more AI for things like attendance tracking and chatbots for citizen help.
What's next for the project?
This WhatsApp system is way more user-friendly than traditional helplines or websites—and it's free to use.
While a national AI chatbot is in the works, Karnataka's version stands out because it's faster and designed for local issues.
The goal: less red tape, quicker solutions.