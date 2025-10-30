Google Play's new payment rules are now live

Developers can now offer alternative payment options and openly talk with users about prices or deals outside of Google Play . They're also free to share links for downloads or payments on other platforms, without having to adjust prices based on how you pay.

What's next for app stores?

This gives app creators more freedom and could mean better choices—and maybe even better prices—for users.

It's part of a bigger trend: both Apple and Google are facing more pressure to loosen up their app store rules, but for now, these changes only apply in the US.