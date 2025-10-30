Microsoft Copilot gets a major update: Check new features
Microsoft just dropped its Fall 2025 update for Copilot, making the AI tool more people-focused and helpful.
Big highlights: you can now team up in "Groups" with up to 32 participants, get hands-on help with "Learn Live" tutoring, and chat with Mico—the new expressive AI persona.
The goal? Make Copilot feel less like a bot and more like a helpful sidekick.
Copilot now works across multiple platforms
Copilot now works smoothly across Windows 11, Edge, Outlook, Gmail, OneDrive, and Google Calendar—so you can search everything at once or get workflow tips wherever you are.
Voice navigation is built-in for hands-free control.
Plus, Copilot remembers your preferences and lets you have more natural conversations thanks to its Real Talk feature.
A new health focus
There's also a new health focus: Copilot connects you to reliable medical info while keeping your data safe.
These updates make Copilot a handy all-in-one assistant across a wide range of Microsoft and Google services.