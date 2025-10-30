Microsoft Copilot gets a major update: Check new features Technology Oct 30, 2025

Microsoft just dropped its Fall 2025 update for Copilot, making the AI tool more people-focused and helpful.

Big highlights: you can now team up in "Groups" with up to 32 participants, get hands-on help with "Learn Live" tutoring, and chat with Mico—the new expressive AI persona.

The goal? Make Copilot feel less like a bot and more like a helpful sidekick.