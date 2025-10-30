Samsung awards ₹1 crore grant to 4 student teams

Each team brought something unique

Each team brought something unique: Percevia built AI glasses giving sensory feedback for the visually impaired; NextPlay. AI created a platform to make sports more fair and inclusive; Paraspeak developed a device that turns slurred speech into clear words; and Prithvi Rakshak launched an app encouraging everyone to pitch in for the environment.

Samsung's initiative also recognized 20 other finalists with cash prizes and smartphones, all aiming to empower young innovators from smaller cities.