Samsung awards ₹1 crore grant to 4 student teams
Samsung India just wrapped up its Solve for Tomorrow 2025 program, handing out ₹1 crore in grants to four student teams tackling real-world problems with tech.
The winners—Percevia (Bengaluru), NextPlay. AI (Aurangabad), Paraspeak (Gurugram), and Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu)—stood out by using technology—including AI—to address challenges in safety, health, sustainability, and social change.
The whole process included mentorship and support from IIT Delhi.
Each team brought something unique
Each team brought something unique: Percevia built AI glasses giving sensory feedback for the visually impaired; NextPlay. AI created a platform to make sports more fair and inclusive; Paraspeak developed a device that turns slurred speech into clear words; and Prithvi Rakshak launched an app encouraging everyone to pitch in for the environment.
Samsung's initiative also recognized 20 other finalists with cash prizes and smartphones, all aiming to empower young innovators from smaller cities.