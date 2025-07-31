Next Article
Karnataka's ₹1,000cr quantum push could create 10,000 jobs
Karnataka just rolled out the Karnataka Quantum Mission (KQM), putting ₹1,000 crore behind plans to build a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035.
The goal? Make the state a global player in quantum tech and create 10,000 new skilled jobs along the way.
Major boost for quantum research and startups
KQM is all about future-proofing careers—think quantum courses in 20+ colleges, 150 PhD fellowships every year, and major support for over 100 startups.
With India's first Quantum Hardware Park and a dedicated venture fund on the way, Karnataka wants to lead Asia in cutting-edge fields like healthcare security and cybersecurity.
If you're into science or tech innovation, this could be your next big opportunity.