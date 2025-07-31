Karnataka's ₹1,000cr quantum push could create 10,000 jobs

Major boost for quantum research and startups

KQM is all about future-proofing careers—think quantum courses in 20+ colleges, 150 PhD fellowships every year, and major support for over 100 startups.

With India's first Quantum Hardware Park and a dedicated venture fund on the way, Karnataka wants to lead Asia in cutting-edge fields like healthcare security and cybersecurity.

If you're into science or tech innovation, this could be your next big opportunity.