Next Article
Samsung's new Galaxy Book 4 Edge promises 27-hour battery life
Samsung's new Galaxy Book 4 Edge is here, starting at ₹64,990.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor, it packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, promising up to 27 hours of battery life—so you can pretty much forget about your charger for a while.
It has a roomy 15.6-inch antiglare display
You get a lightweight (1.5kg) Arctic Blue laptop with a roomy 15.6-inch antiglare display and anti-glare tech.
It's ready for fast Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1, USB4/USB3.2 ports, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers—solid essentials for work or play.
Worth considering if you want a budget Windows laptop
If you want an affordable Windows laptop with long battery life and all the modern ports (and don't mind skipping AMOLED screens), this one's worth considering—especially with the current ₹5,000 cashback bringing the price down to ₹59,990.