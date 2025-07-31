Samsung's new Galaxy Book 4 Edge promises 27-hour battery life Technology Jul 31, 2025

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 4 Edge is here, starting at ₹64,990.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor, it packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, promising up to 27 hours of battery life—so you can pretty much forget about your charger for a while.