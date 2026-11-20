Kaspersky report finds India and Indonesia lead Asia-Pacific phishing attacks
A new Kaspersky report shows that India and Indonesia top the list for phishing attacks in the Asia-Pacific region, with 28% of businesses targeted, higher than the regional average.
Phishing is a growing threat here, putting organizations on alert.
Weak IT knowledge drives Asia-Pacific attacks
The report points out that weak IT security knowledge is a big reason these attacks succeed: 63% of Asia-Pacific companies were hit because of this.
Vietnam had the most cases, but India and Malaysia weren't far behind at 70% each.
With Asia-Pacific's economy booming, there's a real need for better digital habits and employee training to keep sensitive data safe from cybercriminals.