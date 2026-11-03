Kaspersky warns Indian travelers in Indonesia about QR code scams
Heading to Indonesia? Indian travelers are warned about cyber scams, especially with the widespread use of QR codes for payments.
A new Kaspersky warning reports that scammers are swapping out real QR codes at shops and restaurants, making it easy to accidentally send money straight to fraudsters.
Kaspersky lists cybersecurity tips for travelers
To avoid getting caught out, double-check QR codes before paying and make sure merchant details match up.
Kaspersky suggests booking only through official sites, using strong passwords, and turning on multi-factor authentication for your travel accounts.
Be careful on public Wi-Fi, especially with banking or email, and keep an eye on your bank statements.
Kaspersky's Noushin Shabab, Lead Security Researcher at Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), says "Travel is a time when people naturally focus on discovering new places, not on cybersecurity."
Using anti-phishing tools can also help keep your trip hassle-free.