Kaspersky warns Indian travelers in Indonesia about QR code scams

To avoid getting caught out, double-check QR codes before paying and make sure merchant details match up.

Kaspersky suggests booking only through official sites, using strong passwords, and turning on multi-factor authentication for your travel accounts.

Be careful on public Wi-Fi, especially with banking or email, and keep an eye on your bank statements.

Kaspersky's Noushin Shabab, Lead Security Researcher at Kaspersky's Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), says "Travel is a time when people naturally focus on discovering new places, not on cybersecurity."

Using anti-phishing tools can also help keep your trip hassle-free.