Katalyst Space's Link launched to lift NASA's Swift 300km
NASA's Swift Observatory, which has been tracking cosmic explosions since 2004, is on a mission to give Swift a fresh lease on life thanks to Katalyst Space's Link robotic spacecraft.
Launched on July 3, 2026, Link's mission is to push Swift about 300km higher in orbit, basically saving it from being dragged down by extra solar activity.
It is a big deal for the Swift Boost project and could change how old satellites get fixed up in the future.
Link deployed panels, engineers test docking
Link rode into space aboard a Pegasus XL rocket and quickly checked off some major milestones: it deployed its solar panels, started generating power, and connected with mission controllers.
Now engineers are testing its movement systems so it can meet up and dock with Swift all on its own.
If this works out, it will be the first time a US commercial mission extends the life of an active government satellite, opening doors for more space repairs down the line.