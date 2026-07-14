Katalyst Space's Link launched to lift NASA's Swift 300km

NASA's Swift Observatory, which has been tracking cosmic explosions since 2004, is on a mission to give Swift a fresh lease on life thanks to Katalyst Space's Link robotic spacecraft.

Launched on July 3, 2026, Link's mission is to push Swift about 300km higher in orbit, basically saving it from being dragged down by extra solar activity.

It is a big deal for the Swift Boost project and could change how old satellites get fixed up in the future.