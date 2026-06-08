Keir Starmer warns Apple, Google to curb children's explicit images
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pushing Apple and Google to make it harder for kids to create or view explicit images on their phones and tablets.
He gave them three months to activate built-in features or update operating systems, warning that if they don't act, new laws could bring fines or, as a last resort, criminal liability.
Applies to current and future devices
These changes would apply to both current and future devices, but adults who've verified their age wouldn't be affected.
The move comes as UK data shows 91% of online child sexual abuse reports recorded in 2024 involve content made by minors themselves, with the average child now viewing pornography by age 13.
Apple has already launched age checks, while Google is working on privacy tools.
The government is also considering stricter rules for social media access under 16, aiming for stronger protection and accountability from tech companies.