Keir Starmer warns Apple, Google to curb children's explicit images

Applies to current and future devices

These changes would apply to both current and future devices, but adults who've verified their age wouldn't be affected.

The move comes as UK data shows 91% of online child sexual abuse reports recorded in 2024 involve content made by minors themselves, with the average child now viewing pornography by age 13.

Apple has already launched age checks, while Google is working on privacy tools.

The government is also considering stricter rules for social media access under 16, aiming for stronger protection and accountability from tech companies.