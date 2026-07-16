Keith Thomas, 48, regains arm movement and sensation with implant
Technology
Keith Thomas, 48, of New York, was paralyzed from the chest down after a swimming accident, but thanks to a new double neural bypass brain implant, he can now move and feel with his arms and hands.
The device picks up signals from his brain and sends them to his muscles, while sensors on his hands send touch sensations back to his brain.
Effects persisted even with device off
After joining the trial in October 2020, Keith saw major gains: right arm strength up by 86%, left by 62%, plus restored sensation in areas that were numb for years.
The effects lasted over two years, even when the device was off.
Researchers are excited about what this could mean for others with spinal cord injuries.