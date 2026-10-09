Kellie Gerardi, who pumped milk in microgravity, urges motherhood inclusion

Kellie Gerardi is set for her second Virgin Galactic flight, but she's already made history as the first person to pump breast milk in microgravity.

Now, she's using her platform to talk about why family health, especially motherhood, should be part of the conversation as humans plan for longer stays beyond Earth.

As she puts it, "I think motherhood eventually has to become a bigger part of the conversation if we're serious when we talk about humanity having a sustained presence beyond Earth."