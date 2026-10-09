Kellie Gerardi, who pumped milk in microgravity, urges motherhood inclusion
Kellie Gerardi is set for her second Virgin Galactic flight, but she's already made history as the first person to pump breast milk in microgravity.
Now, she's using her platform to talk about why family health, especially motherhood, should be part of the conversation as humans plan for longer stays beyond Earth.
As she puts it, "I think motherhood eventually has to become a bigger part of the conversation if we're serious when we talk about humanity having a sustained presence beyond Earth."
Gerardi studied women's health in microgravity
Gerardi's experience isn't just a personal milestone: it's helping scientists understand women's health in space.
Just eight weeks after giving birth, she joined a microgravity research mission in June 2026 to study how lactation and women's bodies respond to altered gravity.
Her work is paving the way for more inclusive and healthier long-term missions in space.