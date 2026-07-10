Kerala Agricultural University rolls out 5 crop varieties June 2026
Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has rolled out five brand-new crop varieties, all designed to help farmers grow more and earn better.
The lineup includes a disease-resistant chili (Thejaswini), high-yield brahmi (Medha), aromatic vetiver (Sougandhika), big-boost ginger (Cochin Pride), and export-quality turmeric (Golden Finger).
These got the official green light in June 2026.
Kerala varieties offer distinct agronomic traits
Each variety brings something special: Thejaswini chili fights off common plant diseases while yielding an average of 32.5 tons per hectare;
Medha brahmi packs in both biomass and bacoside content;
Sougandhika vetiver is loaded with essential oil;
Cochin Pride ginger is perfect for dry ginger production;
and Golden Finger turmeric offers high curcumin levels, ideal for both local use and exports.
Altogether, these new options are set to make farming in Kerala a lot more rewarding.