Kerala Agricultural University rolls out 5 crop varieties June 2026

Kerala varieties offer distinct agronomic traits

Each variety brings something special: Thejaswini chili fights off common plant diseases while yielding an average of 32.5 tons per hectare;

Medha brahmi packs in both biomass and bacoside content;

Sougandhika vetiver is loaded with essential oil;

Cochin Pride ginger is perfect for dry ginger production;

and Golden Finger turmeric offers high curcumin levels, ideal for both local use and exports.

Altogether, these new options are set to make farming in Kerala a lot more rewarding.