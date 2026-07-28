Kerala and IIT Ropar deploy ANNAM.AI weather stations for farmers

Kerala is rolling out ANNAM.AI smart weather stations with IIT Ropar, making it easier for local farmers to get real-time, super-local weather updates.

These AI-powered devices help farmers decide when to plant, water, and protect their crops, saving money and boosting yields.

As Pushpendra Singh from ANNAM.AI puts it, "the initiative is aimed at improving farmers' access to reliable weather information, enabling better planning, reducing input costs and promoting informed farming practices."