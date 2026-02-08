Kerala launches Digi Kerala 2.0 to boost digital literacy
Kerala is rolling out Digi Kerala 2.0, which focuses on cyber security, AI awareness, training on the K-SMART application and digitisation of basic documents.
The first phase already made Kerala India's first fully digitally literate state by training 21.87 lakh people.
Every household will get a DigiLocker account
With the new DEED initiative, every household will get a DigiLocker account for secure access to essentials like birth certificates and land records.
Plus, K-SMART clinics will help families get their own K-SMART IDs for easier online services.
Zero Cyber Crime Kerala project
The Zero Cyber Crime Kerala project is bringing together 10 lakh digital volunteers to spread awareness about cyber fraud and fake news.
The goal: help everyone stay safe and smart online.