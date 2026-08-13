Kerala partners with SAS to use AI in welfare schemes
Technology
Kerala is teaming up with analytics giant SAS to use artificial intelligence in its social welfare schemes.
Led by the Kerala State IT Mission, this move aims to make managing beneficiaries easier, improve policy decisions, and boost disaster response.
It's all part of Kerala's push for more transparent and efficient digital governance.
SAS AI to deduplicate citizen records
SAS's AI tools will help clean up duplicate citizen records and strengthen communication between departments, making things more accountable.
The partnership also brings real-time data monitoring and smarter planning for social protection programs.
Kerala officials say this shows their commitment to using tech for better public services and inclusive growth.