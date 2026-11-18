Kerala University patents cobalt-doped zinc ferrite material for solar hydrogen
A Kerala University research team recently received a patent for a new material that could offer the potential to harness a wider portion of the solar spectrum for hydrogen production.
Their invention, which uses a novel cobalt-doped zinc ferrite nanostructure, can soak up sunlight from ultraviolet all the way to near-infrared, meaning it captures more of the sun's energy than usual.
Gopchandran team achieves 88.7% quantum efficiency
K.G. Gopchandran and his colleagues, the team fine-tuned their material so well that it reached an impressive hydrogen production rate and 88.7% quantum efficiency, a big deal for clean energy technology.
By precisely controlling how much cobalt they added, they boosted performance and moved us a step closer to greener fuel options and less reliance on fossil fuels.