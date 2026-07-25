Kerala virology institute tracks 2,000 dengue patients for blood markers
Technology
Researchers at Kerala's Institute of Advanced Virology are tracking 2,000 dengue patients to spot blood markers that warn doctors about serious complications, before things get out of hand.
Right now, signs like nonstop vomiting or bleeding show up only after the disease has already turned risky, making it tough for doctors to step in early.
Computer models predict dengue complications
A pilot study found certain blood proteins spike just as things start getting dangerous, and computer models could predict these cases almost perfectly.
Now, the team is working with Kerala medical colleges and the National University of Singapore to narrow down these markers.
If all goes well, this could help take pressure off healthcare workers during dengue outbreaks.