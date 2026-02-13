Kerala's new graphene policy: What it means for start-ups
Kerala has approved a dedicated Graphene Policy, aiming to turn cutting-edge science into real-world jobs and startups.
Graphene, known for being super strong, light, and flexible, could shake up industries like electronics, energy storage, water filtration, and textiles.
The state wants to make it easier for young innovators and researchers to get support—from technical support and financial consultancy to global partnerships.
Setting up graphene innovation center, production park
Kerala is setting up a Graphene Innovation Centre and a Production Park as part of its big push—think of these as hubs where new ideas can turn into businesses.
The source article does not provide market-size projections; it only describes the Kerala Graphene Policy and planned Graphene Innovation Centre and Production Park.
With this policy, Kerala hopes to lead India's graphene revolution—and open up fresh opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs.