Kerala's new graphene policy: What it means for start-ups

Setting up graphene innovation center, production park

Kerala is setting up a Graphene Innovation Centre and a Production Park as part of its big push—think of these as hubs where new ideas can turn into businesses.

The source article does not provide market-size projections; it only describes the Kerala Graphene Policy and planned Graphene Innovation Centre and Production Park.

With this policy, Kerala hopes to lead India's graphene revolution—and open up fresh opportunities for start-ups and entrepreneurs.