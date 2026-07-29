Kevin Jiang launches Polar AI browser for knowledge worker workflows
Say hi to Polar, a fresh AI-powered browser launched by Kevin Jiang (who previously worked at Perplexity).
Unlike typical AI browsers aimed at everyone, Polar is built for "knowledge workers" like folks in sales and marketing.
It helps organize your workflow by scheduling tasks and assigning them to AI agents based on your open tabs, basically making work on the web a lot smoother.
Polar raised $5.7 million from investors
Polar is free to use but comes with limited daily AI task credits; if you need more, paid plans start at $20 a month.
The startup just raised $5.7 million from investors including Madrona and former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke.
Most users pair Polar with their regular browsers for automation, but the team plans to expand its features even further.
As Sabrina Albert from Madrona puts it, Polar's seamless integration with logged-in sites makes it perfect for automating real work tasks.