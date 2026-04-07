Kidney International study finds promising oral drug for PH2 Technology Apr 07, 2026

Scientists have identified a promising new oral drug that may help people with primary hyperoxaluria type 2 (PH2), a rare genetic disorder that causes painful kidney stones and can lead to kidney failure.

The study, published in Kidney International, suggests this drug could be a much simpler alternative to organ transplants, which are currently among the treatment options for some PH2 patients.