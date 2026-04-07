Kidney International study finds promising oral drug for PH2
Scientists have identified a promising new oral drug that may help people with primary hyperoxaluria type 2 (PH2), a rare genetic disorder that causes painful kidney stones and can lead to kidney failure.
The study, published in Kidney International, suggests this drug could be a much simpler alternative to organ transplants, which are currently among the treatment options for some PH2 patients.
N-PPG reduced kidney stones in mice
The medication, called N-propargylglycine (N-PPG), blocks an enzyme that triggers excess oxalate production, the main culprit behind PH2.
In mouse studies, those given N-PPG had fewer kidney stones and healthier kidneys than untreated mice.
While more research is needed before it's available for people, this breakthrough could make life a lot easier for those living with PH2.