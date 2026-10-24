Kikobot Robotics builds affordable homegrown robots to cut imports
Kikobot Robotics, launched in 2024 by Raghavendra Sutar, is shaking up India's robotics scene.
It started with robots for classrooms and has since branched out into collaborative robots and robotic tools for industries.
Its big mission? To help India rely less on pricey imported tech by building affordable, homegrown robots for colleges, research labs, and factories.
Kikobot posts 55-plus sales, expands manufacturing
Kikobot's first customers included engineering colleges, IITs, and research institutions. It made over 55 sales in its first year.
It reaches customers through direct sales and partnerships with system integrators.
Now, it is investing in its own manufacturing to boost quality and speed, especially for six-axis cobots and delta robots, hoping to make automation easier (and more local) across India.