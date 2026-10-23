Kingmi mobile teardown finds removable nano-textured film on iPhone duo
A new teardown of the iPhone Duo by Kingmi Mobile uncovered some cool design choices, some wallet-unfriendly repair costs.
The standout feature is a removable nano-textured matte film on the inner screen that cuts glare and hides creases, but Apple advises against taking it off since it's a replaceable part designed to last as long as possible.
iPhone Duo repairs reach ₹149,900
If you do need repairs, brace yourself: swapping out just the matte film is ₹5,900, but replacing the inner display jumps to ₹149,900.
The phone packs dual batteries that require a lot of disassembly for service (₹24,900), and other parts like cameras and mainboard aren't cheap either.
AppleCare can help with costs, though it's an investment itself, while outer display and rear camera replacements run ₹42,900 and ₹26,900 respectively.