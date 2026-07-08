King's College London finds karyoptosis linked to dementia neuron loss Technology Jul 08, 2026

A team at King's College London just found a new reason why brain cells die in Alzheimer's and frontotemporal dementia.

They discovered a process called karyoptosis, where toxic proteins build up and basically cause the nucleus, the cell's control center, to fall apart.

This could explain why so many neurons are lost in these diseases, and it might help scientists find better treatments down the line.